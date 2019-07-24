

THE CHALLENGE

Patty Bohnenberger is ready to refresh the dark, dated family room in her Herndon home but needs help creating a layout that will work in the 19-by-12-foot space. There are three entries, a closet door and a fireplace to work around. She prefers light colors and blues and needs a space that will work for watching television, playing games and relaxing, ideally with a comfortable (but more modern) vibe.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Shawna Underwood suggests painting the fireplace to update and brighten the room. She chooses a comfortable sofa in a neutral fabric with clean lines for a more modern look.



UNDERWOOD'S SUGGESTIONS

Paint is an inexpensive way to brighten and instantly upgrade a room. Underwood suggests a warm gray, such as Eider White from Sherwin-Williams , on the walls. Update the fireplace by replacing the mantel with a sleek gunmetal picture ledge and painting the brick a crisp white, such as Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore. Use a group of simple black frames on the mantel to display family photos. Images can easily be swapped out, making space for new memories. Add color and interest to a neutral space with a side chair in a bold print and navy accents in the media stand, pillows and rug. A round wood coffee table with drawers is the perfect place to play and store games. A pair of upholstered ottomans in front of the fireplace provide flexible seating that can be moved around when entertaining or playing games. An olive tree adds height and life to the room. A woven basket adds texture and extra storage for throw blankets and pillows.



Underwood, with Shawna Underwood Interior Design (240-338-2247, sunderwooddesign.com), is based in the District.

SPLURGE OR SAVE



SPLURGE: Waterfall storage cabinet in indigo ($1,299, crateandbarrel.com), left. SAVE: Zane 40-inch media console in navy ($499, westelm.com)

SPLURGE:Sven three-plus seater sofa in birch ivory ($999, article.com), left. SAVE: Daniela sofa in warm gray chenille ($549.99, allmodern.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Cassella tufted cube ottomans in dark charcoal ($85.99), Natalie tray table ($126.99) and Charles coffee table ($379.99), all from wayfair.com; charcoal gray and ivory dash print Noemi tub chair ($349.99, worldmarket.com).

Accessories: Bryson Persian-style 8-by-10-foot area rug ($999, potterybarn.com); stand drum shade floor lamp in white oak with white linen shade ($499, rejuvenation.com); “Walk This Way” 40-by-30-inch framed museum walls color print with standard mat and matte black frame ($466, minted.com); blue striped gauze oversize lumbar pillow ($29.99), single matted picture frame in black ($17), 11-by-14-inch matted frame in black ($20) and 11-by-14-inch photo thin gallery frame in black ($31.99), all from target.com; Zuzu round hand-woven basket ($49.95, crateandbarrel.com); Seminyak gray planters ($69.95-$129, cb2.com); Trace 60-by-5-by-2-inch picture ledge in natural steel ($109, roomandboard.com); Cassidy 25-inch mirror in blue ($199, ballarddesigns.com).

See past room makeovers at washingtonpost.com/housecalls. Tell us about your design challenge. Send photos, room dimensions and contact information to makeover@washpost.com.

