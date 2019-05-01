

THE CHALLENGE

Marit Hughes is struggling with several challenges in the 12-by-15-foot living room of her 1970s-era Sterling, Va., home. She isn’t sure how to make the most of the small space while working around the open staircase and the nonfunctioning fireplace (repairing or removing it is not in Hughes’s budget at the moment). She is looking for comfortable seating for herself and guests in the high-traffic area, and wants the space to be pet-friendly for her two dogs and two cats.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Sharon Hayden uses a combination of warm colors and jewel tones, as well as durable upholstery, to give Hughes a cohesive space that is comfortable and pet-friendly. She also adds seating and chooses pieces that will pay homage to the home’s ’70s vibe.



HAYDEN'S SUGGESTIONS

Use a large multicolored rug with a dense pattern to reduce the number of flooring transitions and hide dirt and pet hair between vacuuming. An open floating bookcase (anchored to the wall for pet safety) in the entrance to the dining room will visually extend the wall opposite the fireplace, allowing for a longer, leather sofa that can stand up to pets. Paint the fireplace bricks and stair railing a soft neutral color so they work with the wall color, rather than against it. Try Essential Gray from Sherwin-Williams. Flank the fireplace with two large mirrors to make the space feel bigger, and add two matching upholstered swivel chairs in a pretty jewel tone for extra seating. Re-use one of the existing end tables to save money. A pretty marble lamp on this table will foster a sense of luxury. A large piece of geometric metal art above the fireplace creates visual interest and is a nod to the home’s 1970s origins. A more substantial upholstered ottoman can be swung over against the stairs when more seating is needed for a party.



Hayden, with Studio Starrs (571-212-8431, studiostarrs.com), is based in Vienna, Va.

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Spice Market Saigon 9.5-by-13-foot area rug ($1,450, rugs-direct.com), left. SAVE: Zahara All Over Diamond 9-by-12.5-foot area rug in red, black and oatmeal ($670, rugs-direct.com).



SPLURGE: Cube room divider bookcase ($699, crateandbarrel.com), left. SAVE: Coaster industrial rustic antique open bookcase in nutmeg ($143, amazon.com)

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Hubbardston sofa ($609.99, wayfair.com); GDF Studio Alice velvet swivel club chairs in teal ($372.99 each, houzz.com); Draper 58-inch ottoman with button tufting ($299.99, target.com); 360-degree swivel media stand ($39.99, lillianvernon.com).

Accessories: Del Hutson Designs rustic pine 36-inch floating shelves in walnut ($53.89 for two), Possini Euro Design Leala faux marble and brass hexagonal column modern accent table lamp with white drum shade ($69.99) and Naomi Home rustic 66-by-32-inch mirrors in green-gray ($119.99 each), all from amazon.com; Arquer arc floor lamp with gold shade and black marble base ($59.99) and Threshold outdoor wood and rope lanterns ($34.99 each), both from target.com; Elias bronze-tone and gold-finish iron wall art ($510, macys.com); white 3-by-6-inch premium flameless candles ($32 each, westelm.com).

