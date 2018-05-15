by
Industrial-style kitchens have become more popular in the past decade, partially because of the rise of factory-to-loft conversions, says Meghan Browne, a bath and kitchen designer at Jennifer Gilmer Kitchen & Bath in Chevy Chase. The look “adds a modern feel to the space while giving a nod to the history of the home,” Browne explains.
To keep an industrial kitchen from looking too cold or stark, Browne suggests mixing in warmer tones and textures, along with natural and organic materials, to achieve a “well-rounded color and material palette” and a look that is both modern and utilitarian.
Here are her top shopping picks.
SPLURGE: Enrico root wood decorative bowl (hayneedle.com ), left. SAVE: Natural root wood bowl (target.com ).
SPLURGE: Wood swivel bar stool (horchow.com ), left. SAVE: Blake tall wood seat stool (countrydoor.com ).
SPLURGE: Katie conical pendant in a bronze finish with a clear glass shade (circalighting.com ), left. SAVE: Carlton pendant (ylighting.com )
SPLURGE: Kelly console (modernrelik.com ), left. SAVE: Dania industrial sofa table (overstock.com ).
SPLURGE: Live-edge acacia wood and iron rustic large dining table (sierralivingconcepts.com ), left. SAVE: Live-edge wood Sloan dining table (worldmarket.com ).
