A reader’s ceiling is separating from the wall in the upstairs bedrooms under the attic. The cracks open and close in winter and summer. (Reader photo)

Q: Our house of 40 years has developed a problem in which the ceiling is separating from the wall in the upstairs bedrooms under the attic. The cracks open and close in winter and summer. Efforts to fix the problem by taping and spackling have marginally worked, but the cracks eventually reopen. There are no signs of roof leaks, and our roofer says the roof is intact. The problem may have started after the East Coast earthquake in 2011, when our house was shaken up a bit. How should we address this problem?

Columbia

A: The problem probably has nothing to do with the earthquake. It’s likely to be a phenomenon known as truss lift. The classic definition is just what you describe: cracks between walls and ceilings on the top floor that open and close as seasons shift. Usually, the cracks open in winter and close in summer.

This happens in houses with truss framing to support the roof. If you were to peek into your attic, you’d probably see pieces of wood fastened with triangular bracing. The triangles add strength, allowing the framing to be made of relatively thin pieces of wood, such as two-by-fours, rather than thick timbers. This economy made roof trusses very common starting in the 1950s.

One downside, though, is that the triangular bracing also ties the ceiling (which is nailed or screwed to the bottom of the trusses) to what is happening on the roof. When the temperature and moisture level of the wood at the top matches that of the wood at the bottom, everything looks good. But as seasons shift, pieces at the bottom can dry out more than those at the top. This often happens in the winter, as the heating system kicks on. Wood that’s dry shrinks, so the change pulls the attached drywall away from the walls, causing the cracks you see.

Water froze in the pipes of this fountain, splitting the pipe. (Reader photo)

These cracks are not a structural issue, but they are ugly. To prevent them, you need to decouple the ceiling drywall in the area where the cracks appear from the roof trusses near the walls. In the attic, screw lengths of two-by-fours alongside the top of the wall framing, between the trusses. In the room underneath, find and remove the nails or screws holding the drywall to the ceiling within 18 inches of the wall. You’ll gouge some holes, but you can patch them later. Then drive new screws through the ceiling into the support boards you added.

And, yes, you might want to hire a contractor to do the work.

Q: Several years ago, I purchased a fountain at an art fair. Although I emptied the water reservoir for the winter, water left in the piping froze and split the pipe. I contacted the artist (not local), who suggested that the split could be soldered and then blackened with chemicals so the repair would blend in. Any suggestions on where I could find someone to make this repair?

Annandale

A: One solution would be a sheet metal shop. Bobby Withers, owner of Dixie Sheet Metal Works in Falls Church (703-533-1111; dixiesheetmetalworks.com), said that he’s recently repaired several fountains with similar damage. “We’ll close it up and solder it,” he said. The shop’s minimum charge is $35, but he estimated that the job might cost about $100.

The shop would need to polish the copper near the split to get the solder to stick. So the repaired area would be quite noticeable, but it would blacken over time. Withers said he does not apply chemicals to accelerate the process. “We repair,” he said. “We don’t put finishes on.”

However, if you don’t want to wait for nature to take its course, you could darken the solder and surrounding copper yourself. Virginia Stained Glass in Springfield (703-866-1235; virginiastainedglass.com) carries Novacan patina solutions, and they are also available online. Novacan Black Patina for Solder is $11 with shipping from Amazon.com.