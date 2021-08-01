If a nail pop appears farther into the room, screw 1¼ -inch drywall screws into the ceiling framing about six inches on either side. You can determine where the ceiling framing is with a stud finder or by tapping to see where hollow sounds become thuds. Roof framing is always perpendicular to walls, but if you’re not sure whether the pieces run side to side or front to back in your house, go outside and look at the roof slope. Roof framing is always perpendicular to the peak. (If you were fixing a nail pop on a wall, you’d need only one screw, about 1½ inches away from the popped nail.) It’s important to drive the screws so the heads press into the paper covering and dimple the drywall slightly, allowing the head to be slightly recessed in comparison to the surrounding drywall. But the screw can’t rip through the paper or crumble the gypsum core of the drywall. It’s tricky to set the screw at just the right depth, so even if you need to drive just a few screws, it’s worth getting a drywall dimpler bit, which consists of a Phillips driver surrounded by a rim that recesses the screw head by the perfect amount. (One example is the DeWalt Drywall Screw Setter Bit Tip, $2.25 on Amazon.)