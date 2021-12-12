The Brick Industry Association, a trade group, recommends removing ivy from a test patch, so you can assess whether it’s feasible to proceed with removing all of it or whether you would be better off keeping it trimmed. For the test area, the association recommends against spraying with chemicals, because that could damage or stain the brick. Instead, it suggests cutting off the vines as close to the brick as possible. Leave rootlets embedded in the mortar or bricks until they dry up and turn dark, a process that the association says should take two or three weeks — not years. Once the remnants are dry, scrub them off with a stiff fiber brush and laundry detergent. “Do not wait too long because if the suckers rot and oxidize, they may become very hard and nearly impossible to remove without doing damage to the wall surface,” the association recommends in its “Ivy on Brickwork” document, which you can read by typing that title into the search box at gobrick.com.