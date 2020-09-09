“I have a pretty large open concept,” Powell says. “I took what was my dining room nook and turned that into my office and tried to pare down in terms of materials and all of the stuff.”

She kept the closet in that second bedroom as storage for her work materials. Her small dining table can function as both a place for eating and an extension of her desk. And she’s choosing new pieces with an eye toward both form and function.

It was with this mind-set that Powell chose items for this column. Everything she selected can be used for multiple purposes or in more than one room. She chose CB2, because its modern aesthetic matches her design style and she likes the price range. “I love mixing vintage and modern looks but also want to create spaces that feel very livable,” Powell says. “I’m not out to create homes that are museums unless someone wants that specifically.”

Here are Powell’s picks from CB2.

Foley velvet dining chair in maylin mink ($329): Powell likes this sleek, modern chair, because it can be used in a dining room but can double as a desk chair. It would also work as an accent piece in a bedroom or foyer, she says.

Hatch high-gloss white extention dining table ($1,299): Extendible tables are the perfect option for versatile spaces during the coronavirus era, Powell says. Although we aren’t having guests over for large dinner parties these days, an extendible table offers the extra surface area for a family to create a communal work and remote-learning space.

Crimped gold-leaf wardrobe ($1,599): This piece with shelves and drawers inside can be used in a bedroom to store clothes, but Powell also envisions it in a narrow entry or foyer, used to hold hats, gloves, backpacks, jackets and other items.

Karve black long oval bowl ($179): This sand-casted aluminum bowl, 38½ inches long by eight inches wide, represents “both form and function,” Powell says. She suggests using it on a foyer table as a catchall for keys, wallets or masks, or on a kitchen island to hold fruits, nuts or other items.

Alana gold four-tier server ($89.95): Yes, this simple serving piece can hold appetizers or small desserts during a party. But Powell also likes it as an unexpected place to store and display jewelry on a dresser or vanity.

Jia dinner plates ($11.95 each): These stoneware plates work as dinnerware, of course, but Powell suggests hanging a group of them to create art on your wall. The design is modern, she says, and each plate has subtle variations created by hand-finishing.

Vik cast glass tray ($149): Use this tray on your desk or workspace, Powell says, as a chic way to corral papers while adding interest and beauty to your desk.

Eros hand-knotted red-and-blue rug ($799): This 5-by-8-foot Persian-inspired rug shouldn’t be limited to use as a floor covering, Powell says. Consider hanging it on the wall as a tapestry to add rich texture and color to a room.