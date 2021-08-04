A drying rack is a must for clothes that need to air-dry, but that flimsy foldable model you used in college has to be dragged out each time you need it. This wall-mounted drying rack by Iris Hantverk ($75, helenmilan.com) can be hung within arm’s reach of your machine, and it folds back against the wall when you’re not using it. It’s made of solid oak and has three 21.75-inch bars.