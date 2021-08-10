Seed varieties of zoysia and bermudagrass are available, but the best way to start either type is with sod or plugs. Bermudagrass can also be started in May with sprigs — fragments of runners that look raggedy at first but develop into a thick green lawn within 90 days. Zoysia takes longer to knit together, so a lawn of zoysia plugs (six to 12 inches apart) will take at least two growing seasons to fill in, and until then, the gaps must be kept weeded. Experts I talked to recommend splurging on zoysia sod to reduce the hassle.