If one test is positive, assume the paint contains lead. You can still repaint, but the key is to keep the surface damp as you prepare for repainting, so you don’t generate dust. First spread plastic on the floor under the towel bar, and tape it to keep it in place. Spritz the towel bar with water. Scrape off any loose bits of paint with a paint scraper or the tip of a putty knife. Most of the paint will probably remain in place. Scrub that with a damp abrasive pad, which will round over any sharp edges where paint chipped off and scratch up the old paint to help the new paint stick. You can use wet-dry sandpaper, a sanding pad or the kind of scrub pad you would use to clean pots. Wipe away the residue with a damp rag. Wipe again with a clean, damp rag. Then bundle the scrub pad and rags along with the chips in the plastic on the floor, place the bundle in a plastic bag, tie it shut and throw it away. Let the surface dry, then repaint just as you would if the paint didn’t have lead. The new paint layers will cover the old lead paint and keep it from creating any dust on your towels.