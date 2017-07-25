

(The Washington Post )

Prints and patterns are the new white, at least when it comes to walls, says Washington residential interior designer Paul Corrie.

Punchy, patterned wallpaper is a simple and inexpensive way to add depth, design and dimension to any wall or room and to create a focal point or conversation piece. It’s also an easy way to weave your personality into your space.

“Whether using it for an accent wall or to create a dynamic gem, the opportunity to layer with additional pattern, color and texture can take any space from old to bold,” says Corrie, who heads Paul Corrie Interiors. “Selecting a specific pattern will heighten the impact: geometric or abstract for modern, organic or pattern with movement for softness, or an overscaled mural for drama.”

Here are a few of Corrie’s favorite statement-making picks.

SPLURGE: Banana Leaf Print mural wallpaper, 90 square feet ( westelm.com ), left. SAVE: Two rolls of Ashford Tropics Banana Leaf wallpaper in white, 121.5 square feet ( wayfair.com ).

SPLURGE: Cayman Cork wallcovering in black, 56 square feet ( serenaandlily.com ), left. SAVE: Kumo wallpaper in carbon, 56 square feet ( anthropologie.com ).

SPLURGE:Quartz Stone mural wallpaper, 90 square feet ( westelm.com ), left. SAVE: Urban Chic Malachite wallpaper in aqua, 121 square feet ( wayfair.com ).



(Burke Decor; Mahones Wallpaper Shop)

SPLURGE: Kaleidoscope wallpaper from the Ella & Sofia Collection by Milton & King, 65 square feet ( burkedecor.com ), left. SAVE: Two rolls of black-and-white York wallpaper from Ashford House, 60 square feet ( mahoneswallpapershop.com ).



Washington designer Paul Corrie (Denis Largeron)