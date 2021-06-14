A: It’s going to be harder for people in certain marginalized groups to let go of things because of the history and generational inheritance of things. I wanted this to be super pronounced in the text, because I wanted readers to know this is for us. I want people in our community to understand that a lot of the guidance and the wisdom passed down to us is rooted in systemic oppression. For example, in our community, we have told our children and our loved ones that you “live for today,” that “you better go ahead and buy it now, because, historically, you don’t know if you’re going to see tomorrow.” But now, as a community and as a people, we are living longer, fuller lives, so that guidance is no longer applicable, and it’s doing more of a disservice. Holding on to that philosophy means there’s no long-term planning, no wealth-building. It was so important to call this out, not only to identify the history, but also to show folks here’s what can happen if we don’t become mindful consumers. Getting everyone to understand that even though we are the poorest demographic, we are the highest spenders. The average Black family would need 228 years to build the wealth of a White family today. Those are important statistics that need to be called out, and that’s why they’re in this book.