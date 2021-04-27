Price isn’t the only determinant of quality, but it often corresponds with craftsmanship. “A lot of [the price] is going to be in how it’s constructed, and if it’s lighter, it’s typically less expensive, and heavier products will be more expensive, because they’re substantial,” Oursler said. Read the product details about construction and care when shopping. Try out the furniture, and look at how the pieces, joints and screws are attached if you’re shopping in person. “Check if it’s screwed together or cast, and if you sit in it, does it wiggle and look like it’ll fall apart?” St. Claire said. “Something that folds and unfolds too many times also might get a lot of wear at the joints, so that’s something to think about.”