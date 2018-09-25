French and German grape growers are reporting a fine, early harvest that portends a vintage year; this is because of the heat wave that gripped Europe over the summer.

In my neck of the woods, the grape harvest was a washout. Then again, it’s always a bust. By the start of summer, the vine on my arbor at the community garden is full of pea-size grapes already showing the rot that will kill them. About a month later, the leaves start to brown. It is a poor variety, but this year it excelled in its awfulness. The leaves didn’t bother with the browning phase this summer; they just melted away. The fruit is a memory.

We cannot shift into autumn, if that’s what’s happening, without acknowledging that even by Washington standards this growing season has been a hot, soggy mess. So far, and without getting a real hit from Hurricane Florence, we have had four feet of rain, which is close to 20 inches above normal. It’s been hotter and more humid than usual, and for longer. To borrow from Bob Dylan, “The climes, they are a-changin’. ”

The unceasing rain and saturated air have produced odd effects. It is not just grapevines that are dropping leaves. Many woody plants have decided that they’re fully hydrated, thank you, and don’t need their leaves anymore this year. Cherry trees are a prime example.

[Scientists thought they had created the perfect tree. It became a nightmare.]

Late summer and early fall are the time for fruit, but the moisture robs the harvest of its flavors in such things as melons, cucumbers, raspberries and stone fruits. Tomatoes split.



More than four feet of rain and cloying humidity have erased leaf and fruit of the underperforming grapevine on the arbor. (Adrian Higgins/The Washington Post)

Weeding is a given in gardening, but this year’s weed onslaught has been more vigorous than any of my gardening friends can remember. This goes for vines such as porcelain berry or bindweed, or just opportunistic ground dwellers such as yellow nutsedge, wiregrass, plantains and prostrate spurge. I am in a constant tug of war with seedlings of purslane and galinsoga. In garden plots where the gardener has been sidelined by injury, illness or despair, weeds have begun to smother desired plants and erase all outlines of the spring garden.

The rain causes rapid growth of lawn grass, but few opportunities to mow it. The underside of your mower is probably caked in a green coating of grass.

Regular readers will know of my penchant for a robust fall garden of various greens, but I was behind with getting all my seeds sown. The seasons and climate may not align anymore, but the lettuce, mustard greens, arugula, kale, collards and the rest had to start germinating if I was to salvage what was left of the growing year.

This is why I was racing the other Sunday to finish the last five beds. This was the Sunday when the rain came in unremitting sheets, almost two inches of it in one day, close to the entire month’s amount of rainfall in one go.

I cannot begin to describe all the unpleasantness of gardening in this — the mud-smeared eyeglasses, the damp seed packets, the running ink on the plant labels or the way that after an hour or so, the rain had soaked through the jacket to my T-shirt and the soggy deerskin work gloves had stained my hands yellow.



The zebra swallowtail sups from a zinnia and is a reminder of its larval host plant, the native pawpaw tree, now in fruit. (Adrian Higgins/The Washington Post)

The only thing that kept me going was the sight of a hummingbird perched on the fence between visits to sage blossoms. If such a fragile-looking creature could endure this, so could I.

The most irritating aspect was the way the seeds stuck to my fingers. The brassicas — kale, arugula, mustards, for example — are tiny beads that love to adhere to your wet skin. The same is the case for the lettuce seeds. Actually, what was just as irritating was that the seed merchant I use is so stinting in its quantity of seed. That meant every seed was counted and had to be placed with care. After abandoning my usual sprinkling technique, I started smearing my seedy finger down the furrow, but this was only so effective. As a desperate gesture, I started flicking the seeds from my hands, like a conjurer makes flames dance. I could laugh at the absurdity of it. It was time to go and soak in a hot bath, with two of the seed beds still untouched.

Restored, I returned a week later to the garden to discover that the goldfinches had suddenly lost their bright yellow plumage but not their sense that they are still at a summer picnic. I watched them alight on big leaves of Swiss chard, where they perched and pecked.

Are there any positive aspects to gardening in the rain forest?

You may find garter snakes perched in your shrubs as these beautiful little serpents try to dry out.

Plants in free-draining soil have grown enormous; this includes pepper plants, as well as the tithonia or Mexican sunflower, now nine feet tall and covered in bees and butterflies. Among these alluring insects was a striking but uncommon zebra swallowtail, which supped at the tithonia and then moved to a zinnia. The butterfly indicates there are pawpaw trees, its larval host plant, in the nearby woods. Pawpaw fruits are now in season and seem unaffected by the rain.

The flood has also brought great heft to some salvia plants that have yet to flower, including the lemon-yellow pineapple sage, and a variety named Anthony Parker. The latter produces deep purple blossoms, but won’t flower until mid- to late October at this rate. By then, this sticky and grasping summer will be over, perhaps, but it won’t be forgotten.

@adrian_higgins on Twitter