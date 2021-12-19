If your bathroom is far from your water heater, there is a way to avoid having to watch as water goes down the drain while you wait for hot water to arrive. Install a hot water recirculation pump, which creates a loop, so water that has cooled in the pipe between the water heater and the faucet or a showerhead goes back to the water heater rather than flowing down the drain. This water flows at a fast rate, so it not only cuts down on wasted water, but it also dramatically shortens the time you need to wait for hot water to arrive at the tap. The Watts hot water recirculating system with a built-in timer is $199 at Home Depot. You would need one of these (or a similar product), and perhaps a few accessory parts, such as stainless steel supply lines, for each faucet or showerhead you want to adjust.