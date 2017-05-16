

A sofa is a big investment. It should be beautiful but functional and also a reflection of your style, Heloise McKee Mitchell, the founder and creative director of the decor website Mintwood Home, said via email.

The rule of thumb is to play it safe with a neutral color that blends in easily with its surroundings. But rules were meant to be broken, and some homeowners prefer to make a big, bold and, yes, colorful statement with their couch by turning it into an accent, or even centerpiece, in an otherwise muted living room. Rich textures, jewel tones and colorful prints pack personality and add interest to your space.

Here are some of Mitchell’s picks.



(Anthropologie; Urban Outfitters)

SPLURGE: Linen Willoughby sofa in denim with Wilcox finish (anthropologie.com), left. SAVE: Chamberlin velvet sofa in Sky (urbanoutfitters.com)



Horchow; Article

SPLURGE: Eastman tufted sofa in emerald green (horchow.com), left. SAVE: Sven couch in Grass Green and mahogany (article.com)

SPLURGE: Aubrey sofa by Gus Modern in Velvet Blush (lumens.com), left. SAVE: Novogratz vintage-style tufted Sofa Sleeper II in pink velour (walmart.com)

SPLURGE: Hanover sofa in Midnight cotton velvet with a dark walnut finish (serenaandlily.com), left. SAVE: Stockholm 2017 sofa in Sandbacka dark blue (ikea.com)



(Restoration Hardware; Pottery Barn)

SPLURGE: Belgian classic roll-arm slipcovered sofa in charcoal Belgian linen, with standard fill, classic depth and eight-foot length (restorationhardware.com), left. SAVE: 90-inch Carlisle slipcovered sofa in charcoal basket-weave slub, with polyester cushion fill (potterybarn.com)