Your entryway is the gateway to the rest of your home. It is the one space you (and guests) are guaranteed to see and has the important job of storing the essentials that help make your day run smoothly (keys, jackets, bags, etc.).

When designing the high-traffic area, first “define your functional need,” says California interior stylist and photographer Anita Yokota.

Then, find items that are proportional to the space and match your existing style. “You want your entryway to be the first aesthetic signal for the rest of the home,” Yokota advises. “Observe what style, color or tonal theme exists around it,” and then incorporate “smaller accents and plants [to] layer the finished look.”

Still stumped on where to start? Below are decor suggestions from Yokota to help elevate your entryway style.



“The console table lays the foundation for the look of your entryway. Whether it’s modern or eclectic, finding the right structure is integral to a successful design. I love utilizing glass shelving because it looks ethereal. Adding books, bowls and baskets to hide clutter will up the functional factor and create a cohesive look.”



SPLURGE: Regina Andrew Design Astoria console in gold (shopcandelabra.com ), left. SAVE: Terrace console in glass, mirror and antique brass (westelm.com ).



“Entryways are often in a dark hallway or small space, so hanging a large round mirror doubles your space instantly. It’s also handy for you to take a couple seconds to freshen up right before you head out the door.”

SPLURGE: Hang 1 large round mirror (bludot.com ), left. SAVE: Enter large mirror (finnishdesignshop.com ).



“Adding a beautifully designed lamp provides functionality and classic style. You can add two for symmetry if you have room. If you are adding one lamp, make sure the other side is balanced with a vase and greenery or artwork.”

SPLURGE: Michelena table lamp (circalighting.com ), left. SAVE: Bond lamp in opal with a blue shade (schoolhouse.com ).



“Lovely plants in a rustic basket always win. These are a must-have in almost all of my entryway decor designs. Not only do plants breathe life into the space but the neutral greenery accents visually uplift any corner of your home.”

SPLURGE: Tall tassel basket (serenaandlily.com ), left. SAVE: Large natural rattan open weave iris basket (worldmarket.com ).



“A colorful kilim rug, full of patterns and textures, will keep your entryway playful and happy. If you love keeping your decor neutral but are itching to add some color in your home without commitment, rugs are the way to go. I am currently obsessed with blush muted tones in rugs.”

SPLURGE: 5-by-8-foot Skyline flatweave rug (rejuvenation.com ), left. SAVE: 5-by-8-foot Boho Kilim Nagar indoor/outdoor rug (worldmarket.com ).