Kondo, 36, started as an organizing consultant while she was a student at a Tokyo university, and she now heads a global tidying empire. Her 2011 book, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” which was published in the United States in 2014, has sold millions of copies. She now trains KonMari consultants who deliver her philosophy to people around the world, and she has a line of organizing products at the Container Store. Kondo lives in California with her husband, Takumi Kawahara, the president of KonMari Media, and their two daughters and son, whose birth she announced in April on Instagram, where she has 4 million followers.