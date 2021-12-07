Like most things in their lives, millennials want cards to be meaningful and authentic. Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer of Hallmark, which has more than 3,600 holiday cards in its lineup, says millennials are looking for special cards for important people in their lives. They prefer to select something personal, not just a generic holiday image they buy by the box, sign and send out. “They have teachers to thank or caregivers,” she says. “They want to find the card that is exactly right, and they are willing to pay a bit more if they like the design and it says the right thing.”