Well-placed mirrors can be a design game-changer. They can make a room feel brighter, create the illusion of additional square footage and serve as the perfect finishing touch in the smallest of spaces.

They also make great decorative accents, according to Dana Tomic Hughes, interior designer and founder/editor of the Australian online design publication Yellowtrace.

“These shiny, reflective and contemporary statement mirrors are not only alluring as physical items — they play a dual purpose as magnificent sculptural objects that can occupy a space with confidence,” Hughes says.

Here are some of Hughes’s top picks.



(Ross Gardam; West Elm)

SPLURGE: Tri-cut Noon mirror by Ross Gardam (rossgardam.com.au), left. SAVE: Geo Shapes wall mirror (westelm.com)).

SPLURGE: My Moon My Mirror by Diesel with Moroso (nest.co.uk), left. SAVE: Prisma mirror in blue green (anthropologie.com).



(ABC Carpet & Home; Questo Design)

SPLURGE: Glas Italia Shimmer mirror (abchome.com), left. SAVE: Petite Friture Francis wall mirror in blue (questodesign.com).



(The Future Perfect; Artemest)

SPLURGE:Apollo mirror by Ben & Aja Blanc (thefutureperfect.com), left. SAVE: Masai round mirror by Serena Confalonieri (artemest.com).

SPLURGE: Asplund Tati mirror in white (skandium.com), left. SAVE: Ikornnes floor mirror (ikea.com).