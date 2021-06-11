Sukalac said he thinks his company is the only one in the country that focuses on cleaning down with soap and water. He got into the business in the 1970s, after he arrived in Seattle to go to college and went shopping for a down sleeping bag for field trips for a geology class. One conversation led to another, and he wound up working for a store that sold outdoor equipment. REI and Eddie Bauer each had a single store in Seattle in those days, but no one in the city repaired down items, so he volunteered and got enough business to put himself through college. He kept his company going even after he got a master’s degree in engineering and spent 11 years in steel manufacturing. He eventually decided down cleaning was more fun and a better fit.