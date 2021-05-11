Perhaps the biggest obstacle is the idea that, because they are wildflowers, we must treat them as botanical specimens rather than as a palette for exuberant garden displays. The most strident native-plant advocates believe that the ornamental garden is an anachronistic luxury that must give way to the garden as a sort of ecological Ark. This is nonsense. Primarily, a garden must have beauty, because that’s how we derive joy from plants and develop an affinity for them. And, more practically, this is how the gardener’s hard work is rewarded.