“People collect native plants and put them in a design and consider that to be an ecological design. It needs to be so much more based on whole communities of plants,” Morrison told me. Why? Not just because they are ecologically sound, but also because they are pleasing to the human eye and spirit. “You can’t really improve on the aesthetics of functioning plant communities, so they become the best models for design,” he says. And we are not just speaking of the prairie.