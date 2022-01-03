Start by going to flash.org. From the drop-down menu, choose your state and look at the top threats in your area. Based on your Zip code, you should be able to find the area’s disaster history. People living on the Gulf Coast or Eastern Seaboard are well aware of hurricanes, but the property may also be in an earthquake zone, or the neighborhood may flood every time there’s a deluge. Consumers can also contact Flash with questions by emailing info@flash.org or calling 877-221-7233.