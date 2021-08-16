But she understands why younger generations might not realize that. We aren’t being willfully ignorant; we’ve just grown up with a different type of clothing than our parents. Synthetic fibers, such as polyester, acrylic or nylon, which have become more popular over the past few decades, behave differently than natural fibers, such as cotton, and can be more durable and bleed less onto other fabrics when washed together, Zinna says. “Consumers may not worry as much about sorting their laundry as previous generations did, because they may not have experienced as many laundry failures,” she says. Still, she washes her clothes in two loads: lights and darks, with cold water.