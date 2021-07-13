Overall, the no-till approach means thinking anew about how to garden. This is not necessarily easy for a seasoned, orthodox gardener, but the reward is a system that, once established, requires less work. After heavy rains, for example, my soil crusts, and I have to break it up with a cultivator or knife while avoiding seedlings. In permaculture, though, the thick layer of mulch negates this need. Sylvia has picked up on this distinction. “For me, it’s been less about the work aspect and more about how different it is from the gardens around us,” she said.