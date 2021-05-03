Most claims can be submitted by mail or online. Online claims require less time and are processed more quickly than those submitted by mail. You fill out the appropriate online form, scan and attach the required documents, and choose whether the payment should be sent to the provider or to you. You’ll need the date, provider, diagnosis, cost of treatment and, in some cases, the provider’s tax ID number. Although it takes some time and effort to create your online account, filing electronically simplifies tracking your claims and expedites reimbursements. Additionally, you’ll be able to confirm that your claim was received, easily flag claims to view later and more quickly submit additional or corrected information. And, of course, filing electronically doesn’t require stamps, envelopes or a trip to the post office. If you don’t have a printer or scanner at home, there are several apps that use your smartphone’s camera to make copies of documents or receipts and save them.