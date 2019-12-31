THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Suzanne Manlove suggests properly scaled furniture in a comfortable transitional style, and she says the homeowners should consider painting the dark brick fireplace and using neutral upholstery with yellow and blue accents to brighten the space. She recommends painting some of the doors, such as those to the laundry room (not shown), the same color as the walls to make them less noticeable.

MANLOVE'S SUGGESTIONS

Lighten the room by painting the walls a pale greige, such as Balboa Mist from Benjamin Moore. Update the fireplace. Paint the brick and the surrounding trim Benjamin Moore’s San Antonio Gray, and spray paint the brass cover black. Add a more substantial wood mantle to display art and create a focal point. Make entertaining easy by adding side and console tables so guests have a place to put drinks and snacks. Create balanced, even lighting with floor and table lamps throughout the room, in addition to a large ceiling fixture for overhead light. A large sectional provides ample seating. Choose a piece with clean lines that won’t overwhelm the space or obstruct the view from the kitchen. Anchor the living space with a neutral area rug. Consider building a cozy window seat with storage in the bay window. Add a custom cushion and pillows in a fun fabric for additional seating when entertaining.

Manlove, with Arlington Home Interiors (703-589-8488, arlingtonhomeinteriors.com), is based in Arlington, Va.

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Toluca coffee table ($2,599, arhaus.com), left. SAVE: Cyrano coffee table ($1,218, wayfair.com).

SPLURGE: Morrison three-piece sectional in Tamsin Gray ($3,997, roomandboard.com), left. SAVE: Dayna symmetrical sectional in Zealand Dune ($1,059.99, wayfair.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Switch side table ($199, crateandbarrel.com); Quebert cube ottomans in saddle leather ($558 each, perigold.com); Filomena TV stand in Driftwood ($279, birchlane.com); Debbie accent cabinet in rustic oak ($349.99, wayfair.com); Strut console table in slate ($599, allmodern.com).

