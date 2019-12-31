THE PROPOSED SOLUTION
Designer Suzanne Manlove suggests properly scaled furniture in a comfortable transitional style, and she says the homeowners should consider painting the dark brick fireplace and using neutral upholstery with yellow and blue accents to brighten the space. She recommends painting some of the doors, such as those to the laundry room (not shown), the same color as the walls to make them less noticeable.
MANLOVE'S SUGGESTIONS
Lighten the room by painting the walls a pale greige, such as Balboa Mist from Benjamin Moore. Update the fireplace. Paint the brick and the surrounding trim Benjamin Moore’s San Antonio Gray, and spray paint the brass cover black. Add a more substantial wood mantle to display art and create a focal point. Make entertaining easy by adding side and console tables so guests have a place to put drinks and snacks. Create balanced, even lighting with floor and table lamps throughout the room, in addition to a large ceiling fixture for overhead light. A large sectional provides ample seating. Choose a piece with clean lines that won’t overwhelm the space or obstruct the view from the kitchen. Anchor the living space with a neutral area rug. Consider building a cozy window seat with storage in the bay window. Add a custom cushion and pillows in a fun fabric for additional seating when entertaining.
Manlove, with Arlington Home Interiors (703-589-8488, arlingtonhomeinteriors.com), is based in Arlington, Va.
SPLURGE OR SAVE
SPLURGE: Toluca coffee table ($2,599, arhaus.com), left. SAVE: Cyrano coffee table ($1,218, wayfair.com).
SPLURGE: Morrison three-piece sectional in Tamsin Gray ($3,997, roomandboard.com), left. SAVE: Dayna symmetrical sectional in Zealand Dune ($1,059.99, wayfair.com).
SHOPPING GUIDE
Furniture: Switch side table ($199, crateandbarrel.com); Quebert cube ottomans in saddle leather ($558 each, perigold.com); Filomena TV stand in Driftwood ($279, birchlane.com); Debbie accent cabinet in rustic oak ($349.99, wayfair.com); Strut console table in slate ($599, allmodern.com).
Accessories: Small modern totem table lamps ($258 for two), wood and ceramic table lamp in medium ($179), sculptural glass pebble floor lamp in milk with bronze finish ($249) and Crewel overlapping shapes pillow cover in Stone Gray ($39), all from westelm.com; “Fresh Ideas” artwork ($750 for a set of two, crateandbarrel.com); Lucia Mayen 10-by-14-foot white and tan area rug ($885, rugstudio.com); 827/1827 large flush mount light fixture in Harvard Court Bronze ($399.95, lumens.com); Tempest 22-inch indoor/outdoor throw pillows in navy ($36.39 each, overstock.com); Briar cut suede pillow cover in gold ($149) and Zeta chunky linen pillow cover in ivory ($129), both from williams-sonoma.com; gold herringbone cotton throw pillow ($24.99, worldmarket.com); Wilshire 14-by-20-inch pillow cover in navy ($57.95, tonicliving.com); Adeline throw in navy ($79, grandinroad.com).
