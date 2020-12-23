As of Monday morning, though, Rotenberry was still frantically checking the tracking information. The package hadn’t reached its destination.

Linda Packham of Dundalk, Md., ordered a gaming chair for her 16-year-old granddaughter shortly after Thanksgiving, thinking that it would arrive in time for Christmas. After watching tracking details that gave no information for days, her daughter called the company last Friday, Packham said, only to be told that the order had been canceled. Packham found one on another site, but it’s not scheduled to be delivered until Dec. 29, she said. So she picked up a nice makeup kit to give her granddaughter when they open gifts and will wrap up a picture of the chair as an IOU of sorts.

Rotenberry and Packham are far from alone in their stress. The U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are all experiencing increased volume and delays this year, leaving people across the country wondering whether gifts will arrive in time for the big day.

First of all, Swann and Post said, don’t take your frustrations out on retailers, shipping companies or delivery workers. It’s been a tough year. People are hurting financially, missing (or grieving) loved ones and generally worn out. So be kind.

“Be compassionate and gracious and don’t forget to leave something nice for all these delivery people who are working overtime,” Post said. In her case, she’s putting out tins filled with orange chocolate chip cookies and a note of thanks.

There are a few options for how to handle a late gift, depending on where your gift was being shipped (directly to the recipient or to you) and whether you will be giving it in person, Swann said.

If you are shipping a gift to someone you won’t see and it’s looking like it won’t arrive on time, let the person know something is on the way, Swann said. Use your usual mode of communication with that person — whether that’s a text, email or phone call — to say something like, “Dear family/friend, I want to make sure you know that I thought of you this year and you have a gift on the way. It should be delivered by (carrier name) and it should arrive any day now.” It’s acceptable to share tracking information if you have it, she said.

What you shouldn’t do is get into what went wrong or your frustrations with the carrier. “Leave out the icky and keep it matter-of-fact,” Swann said. “Don’t bring the mood down with a long explanation.”

Swann likes to leave out the specifics of what the gift is so the recipient can have a nice surprise when it arrives. But don’t just avoid saying anything at all, leaving people you normally exchange gifts with wondering. “Right now people are very understanding of this moment,” Swann said. “The pandemic has caused a shift in many things and Christmas is not going to be the same.”

Post agrees. “If there’s an expectation that something usually would arrive for the Christmas holiday or a birthday this week … I would let someone know.”

But if it’s someone you don’t usually exchange gifts with, it’s fine to say nothing and just let things play out, Post said. “If you decided to send something to all of your cousins this year and you never have before, and it’s going to arrive on the 28th, don’t worry about it. Let it be a wonderful surprise.”

Another exception, Swann said, would be young children. If you’re sending a gift to grandchildren or nieces or nephews, let their parents know something is on the way, but don’t mention it to the kids. Let them focus on what is in front of them rather than what isn’t there. It will prevent endless questions about when it’s arriving, and it will be a nice little bonus when they aren’t expecting anything.

If you had planned to open gifts during a virtual get-together and something won’t be there in time, Post suggests going ahead with the plans to hang out virtually. Find another activity to share, such as playing a game or watching a movie together on Zoom. Then you can schedule another virtual get-together for gift-opening later, when the package arrives. “Use the gift as another point of contact, a way to extend that joy,” Post said.

Both Swann and Post said it’s fine to wrap a picture of the delayed gift if you’ll be exchanging gifts in person and want to make sure everyone has something to open.

Finally, if you had gifts sent to you and planned to personally wrap and ship them to family and friends, there are a few ways you can handle that, Swann said. Aside from sending it anyway and giving them a heads-up that something is on the way, you could hold on to the item for next year’s gift and send an e-gift card to a business they love or an electronic transfer of cash. People often feel funny about sending something as impersonal as cash, she said, but Swann suggests including a nice note about the money being for that fancy handbag you know your best friend has been saving for, or a project or hobby.

“If you can say what the funds are for, it feels a little more personalized and doesn’t feel as last-minute,” she said. “The key is to always make sure that what you write is thoughtful and personalized.”

Rotenberry was still holding out hope that her mother’s gift would arrive in time, but if it doesn’t, they will still have their virtual visit, trying to make the best of their first Christmas apart.

“It’s not the end of the world,” she said. “I’m trying to keep things in perspective. It’s just hard when you’re so isolated and you just want that connection and can’t have it.”