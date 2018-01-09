

(The Washington Post)

Usher in the new year by infusing a bright new color, like Ultra Violet, an intense purple that the Pantone Color Institute has dubbed the “it” color of 2018, into your home decor.

Describing it as “dramatically provocative and thoughtful,” Pantone says the color communicates “originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking that points us toward the future.”

New York design duo Jamie Drake and Caleb Anderson of Drake/Anderson offered some suggestions on using the rich, vibrant shade at home.

“Ultra Violet is a dynamic, bold hue, and we suggest going bold with its application,” Drake and Anderson said in an email. “Use it on the walls for drama, or upholster a sofa in the rich color.”

Even if you’d prefer it in smaller doses, “there isn’t a combination Ultra Violet won’t work with,” they added. “It all depends on how you play with the shade, tone and quantity.”



(Bergdorf Goodman; Z Gallerie)

SPLURGE: Kathryn McCoy Design large amethyst votive ( bergdorfgoodman.com ), left. SAVE: Amethyst tealight ( zgallerie.com ).



(Christopher Spitzmiller; Lamps Plus)

SPLURGE: Aurora lamps in wisteria ($6,130 for two, christopherspitzmiller.com ), left. SAVE: Purple Haze double gourd table lamps ($199.98 for two, lampsplus.com ).



(Overstock.com; Ikram Design)

SPLURGE: Purple leather Moroccan pouf ottoman ( overstock.com ), left. SAVE: Purple Moroccan leather pouf ( ikramdesign.com ).

SPLURGE: Relic RLC01-95 9-by-12-foot rug ( modernrugs.com ), left. SAVE:Kaleen Relic purple indoor handcrafted Southwestern 9-by-12-foot rug ( lowes.com ).



(Truth In Craft; Katerno)

SPLURGE: Wing Lounge Chair by Modway in purple ( truthincraft.com ), left. SAVE: Fine Mod Imports swan chair in purple ( katerno.com ).