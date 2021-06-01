People might be gathering for a bigger reason, such as a graduation or birthday party, but they’re also coming over because they’re excited to see you, especially after such a long time apart. Don’t be afraid to infuse your space with some personality: Play music you like, serve cocktails your friends know you would order and display photos of memories you made during the pandemic. “You want people to walk in and know immediately they’re at your house, at an event you’re hosting,” Shaktman says.