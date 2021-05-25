This math whiz is now going to the prom and is dressed for it. It’s a particularly handsome animal. Its stark lines, the gothic tracery of its wings, the fetching retro color scheme of orange and black and its ruby eyes all suggest some arts and crafts jewel.
That doesn’t stop the birds and other fauna from gorging on the cicadas, but the cicadas’ other mathematical strategy — of appearing simultaneously in overwhelming numbers — means nothing can stop their reproductive force (other than our need to pave over the world).
I took a walk through the neighborhood to see whether our feverish anticipation of the event matched reality, at least in the first of the cicadas’ few weeks of winged adulthood.
Empty nymph cases were everywhere, some littered on the sidewalk, others still attached to the furrowed bark of old street trees, but the remarkable thing was how sporadic it all was. On some blocks, nymph husks and their former inhabitants were abundant. A street away, there were far fewer — dozens instead of hundreds — and elsewhere, there was no trace of them.
In the first hours of this battle for life, there were already many casualties. Some had deformed wings, useless, and for others, that was all that was left of them — a wing, the rest in the gullet of a bird. Some rested on the sidewalk, waiting to be stepped on. Others were like overturned turtles, with their legs kicking in the air. I extended a finger to one such cicada and placed it on top of a wall, but not before admiring its decorative architecture.
Will I feel so charitable in June, when the mating cacophony takes over, or in August, when the branch damage from egg-laying is evident? (Veggies, annuals, perennials and most woody plants will be unharmed.)
All insects go through a similar life cycle, from egg to mating adult, but it’s the time between cicada appearances that makes it so compelling an event, because it becomes a distance marker in our own lives. It is more poignant if we look at this phenomenon from the standpoint of the cicada. Seventeen years beneath the ground, a single mating frenzy in the treetops, then a rapid senescence and death. The joy, the horror.
As bizarre as this phenomenon may seem, the world is full of life-forms that mate once, then die. Another prime example of mass emergence and reproduction is the mayfly, so numerous that its hatch shows up on radar, but so fleeting that the adult doesn’t even need a mouth. No time for eating.
In the plant kingdom, examples abound. The starkest might be the century plant, Agave americana, whose gigantic rosette of thick, fleshy leaves seems eternal until one day, after many years, it sends up a flower stalk that seems as high as a telephone pole. It flowers, it seeds, then the pumped-up leaves shrivel and die. Botanists call this monocarpism.
There are many more obvious examples, including sweet corn and wheat. A few years ago, a clumping bamboo named fargesia became a trendy shrub alternative, until one year, it flowered and withered away. Because they were clones of one another, everyone’s fargesia died in unison.
True annuals, as opposed to tender perennials, are programmed to flower, seed and die. This is why we’re instructed to remove faded flowers before they set their seed, as a way of both producing more blooms and delaying the pernicious effects of aging.
Some plants prolong the process as biennials. In its first year, the carrot develops a tasty orange root, but this is merely a storage organ for the following spring, when it shoots up and produces umbels of tiny white flowers, each destined to become a seed. Mother carrot expires.
Few insects live as long as the periodical cicada. We are now transfixed by its final, showy stage of life, but its real magic lies in its long and mysterious time in the hidden biosphere beneath our feet. What happens down there? Does it communicate with other nymphs? What does it do if it runs into a worm, springtail, nematode or sowbug? Would a mole end its dreams?
We are told the nymphs undergo progressive stages as they feed on the root nutrients of trees, alongside beneficial bacteria and fungi. In theory, billions of feeding nymphs from Georgia to New York might harm eastern forests, except trees in this area seem to grow more vigorously than in most other regions of the temperate world.
For now, the cicadas have passed from one realm into another, which is as much theirs over the next few weeks as it is ours. They can’t go back. Let them be, and enjoy the show.
Tip of the Week
Most tomato cages are too small for indeterminate tomato plants destined to grow to six feet or so. Simple metal or wooden stakes set 12 inches or so from each plant will work well if they are sufficiently buried for anchorage. Tie plants at least weekly as they grow.
— Adrian Higgins
