In the first hours of this battle for life, there were already many casualties. Some had deformed wings, useless, and for others, that was all that was left of them — a wing, the rest in the gullet of a bird. Some rested on the sidewalk, waiting to be stepped on. Others were like overturned turtles, with their legs kicking in the air. I extended a finger to one such cicada and placed it on top of a wall, but not before admiring its decorative architecture.