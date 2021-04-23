For those willing to take the time, targeted pest control is effective and easy to do yourself (with a few exceptions, such as hornets’ nests). It can also save you money. Joe LaBrie and his family own Bug & Weed Mart, a company with five stores in the Phoenix area focused on DIY pest control. He says that before you buy any product, you should survey your yard or entertainment space to see what can be done reasonably without chemicals. Is there any trash or dog feces that needs to be removed? Are there nests being built that you can safely knock down? Can you store garbage and recycling bins elsewhere? Are certain spots prone to standing water that you can drain?