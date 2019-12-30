At their most effective, well-placed shrubs and small trees function as sculpture; locate them with care and give them room to grow. Other woody plants work in a more supporting role but are instrumental in reordering the garden — creating enclosure, say, where there is now relentless lawn. We need to pick these woody plants carefully, but deciding what to plant is difficult, even for seasoned gardeners. There are so many choices, most of them not the right ones. You can bring a bookcase home, decide it’s wrong and send it back. A shrub may take three or five years to reveal its inadequacies.

I’d be loath to buy online a woody plant that I didn’t know, and even going to a garden center has its pitfalls, where sales often are driven by what’s in flower. You need to know: Will this shrub or tree grow in my climate, will it grow in my garden conditions, what size does it get, will it struggle with disease? These are all questions to ask before you even consider its aesthetic value. Blossoms sell plants, but flowers may hang around for a week or two or three. The enduring decorative value of these plants lies in their overall growth habit, their foliage and their role in the context of other plants.

For 40 years, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has sought to help Mid-Atlantic gardeners by assembling woody plants recommended by experienced professional horticulturists. In 2015, the Gold Medal Plant program expanded to include perennials and grasses, and the judges now also consider the ecological merits of the picks, including value to wildlife.

The newly released 2020 medalists are the American hornbeam, the black chokeberry Viking, the coreopsis Zagreb, the cranesbill Biokovo, the smooth hydrangea Haas’ Halo and a Russian sage named Little Spire.

Thankfully, the program avoids novelty and the hype that comes with it. “They are plants that are proven, ones we know work in the landscape,” said Julia Thomé, who coordinates the program for the society, based in Philadelphia.

In January planning mode, I’m more focused on woody plants among the newest medalists. The American hornbeam is an elegant small tree with spreading branches, beechlike leaves and sinewy bark but is overlooked in favor of the more formal, upright European version. It should be used like a dogwood or redbud, on the edge of a wooded area, perhaps to announce a path into the shade garden. Aronias or chokeberries are leggy shrubs, to six feet or so, and useful in moist areas that need an intermediate layer between low ground covers and trees. The black chokeberry Viking greets the spring with white, apple-like blossoms, black fruit and red fall coloration. The hydrangea Haas’ Halo is a lacecap variety of the smooth hydrangea — most people will know the Annabelle version — and will bloom each summer no matter the vagaries of the winter and early spring.

Besides ecological value, the medal winners have embodied two important aspects of contemporary gardening. In the distant past, a shrub might burst into life and then be done for the year; forsythia and lilacs are two obvious examples. Today, we rightly expect garden plants to offer three or four seasons of interest by considering such attributes as stem color, the beauty of the trunk, fall coloration, berry set — virtues that also hone the gardener’s powers of perception.

The other element is the need for smaller plants, or smaller versions of old plants, to fit in gardens that are inherently smaller than the postwar suburban archetype.

A good example of this is the narrow, upright and disease-resistant crabapple Adirondack, a winner in 2002, or the river birch variety known as Fox Valley or Little King (2016).

Garden plants, like everything else, go in and out of favor. Some of the past winners have not held up; perhaps they are now sickly or, the reverse of that, too invasive. Some are just old hat.

My fallen-from-grace list includes the Japanese tree lilac (a winner in 1996), once presented convincingly to me as an ethereal cloud of white blossoms but now, to my eyes, not much more than a privet bush on a stick. I once considered the upright pink cherry tree Okame of March (1988) as something early and special, but now I just see the muddiness of its blossom. I’d rather have a Japanese flowering cherry that is later, brighter and more spreading.

Given the shift toward hotter, longer summers, I would steer clear of recommendations that might have been a safer bet in the past. These include the spreading, fragrant sumac (2009) and the Meserve holly variety Blue Maid (1996). It is supposedly more heat-tolerant than other so-called blue hollies, but I wouldn’t want to spend five years testing it.

I haven’t grown but would like to try the Florida anise Halley’s Comet (2010), a variety of this southern evergreen that is more cold-tolerant. It thrives in partial shade and rich, moist soil. Try that instead of a rhododendron. And add the Asian spicebush, Lindera glauca var. salicifolia (2009), to such a place. Its leaves are willow-shaped, turn a blazing orange in the fall and linger, dried but effective, into the winter. Finding one might be hard, but there is also a native species, Lindera benzoin, whose tiny yellow flowers appear in early spring on naked branches, signaling the end of a long winter. But winter isn’t that long, barely long enough to consider plants that will greatly improve the garden in the years ahead. Get cracking.

Tip of the Week

Take care to prevent amaryllis from stretching and toppling. Plant bulbs in containers deep enough to anchor them with soil and use a bamboo stake to secure the growing stem. Water only when the soil surface feels dry, keep the plant in a bright room and turn the pot a quarter every day to correct light-leaning. A little rubbing alcohol in the water will keep stems stouter.

— Adrian Higgins

