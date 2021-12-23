Efflorescence affects masonry materials such as brick, concrete and plaster. It doesn’t damage the underlying surface, but it’s ugly and can make paint peel. Wherever it shows up, the remedy always starts with stopping the moisture, because the deposits are sure to reappear if you just scrape them off or scrape and repaint. If the crust is on a ceiling, a roof leak is often the culprit. On walls, leaks around windows and doors are the most common sources. But your note and the picture you sent suggest the problem areas are in the middle of the wall. Because of this, start by going outside and checking whether you see anything that might explain why those areas harbor moisture. Is there a leaky connection in a gutter overhead? Is soil piled up against the wall? If so, fix the issue, and you should be able to repaint the inside wall without having the coating bubble up again.