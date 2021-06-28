Pharmacists are savings pros. Navigating the health-care system isn’t easy. If you need help, look to your pharmacist. “We are front-line health providers who value our clients. Don’t be afraid to ask if we have suggestions for saving on your prescription,” Tolle says. If you use a particular pharmacy, see whether it has an in-house program. Many are free or low-cost, and the pharmacy probably won’t sell your information. Tolle’s pharmacy has a discount program that costs $10 per year for a family. Even if your pharmacy has no program, it may be willing to match a discount-card price without using a coupon to eliminate privacy concerns.