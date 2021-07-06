The aim has been to project the campus as a community amenity, and the message from local residents, Orff says, is that they want a place where they can connect to nature or, in modern parlance, practice biophilia. This is commonly understood as having lots of native plants that will draw wildlife, including pollinators. One location for this will be the ascending exterior garden on the spirals of the Helix, though the tree species used will be smaller than those shown in earlier renderings, Orff says.