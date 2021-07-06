Landscape architect Kate Orff is taking in the scene: the tiger swallowtail butterflies flitting from bank to bank, the flash of the prothonotary warblers and the music of the creek itself, which is rushing over a washboard of rocks in a way that is both energetic and calming.
Later, we visit Great Falls on the Virginia side, where the furious spectacle of the free-falling Potomac presents itself. Here, Orff feels the primal power of the roiling water, along with the spirit of the Indigenous people who once lived here.
On an approximately 11-acre tract in Pentagon City, PenPlace will house three 22-story office buildings and a signature glassy spiral structure named the Helix, which will rise to 350 feet at its tapered point.
The complex, which is awaiting revised plan approval from Arlington County, is due to be completed by 2025. A first phase, named Metropolitan Park, is already under construction on a neighboring site, and together, Met Park and PenPlace will eventually draw roughly 25,000 workers. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Orff has designed PenPlace’s park as a community amenity that will include a central green overlooked by an amphitheater and gathering places large and small, including a dog park. But it is the three water features — “water moments,” Orff calls them — that will forge the park’s strongest link to the natural world.
The first, at the base of the Helix, offers a cascading waterfall amid a grove of trees, a synthesis of key components of Rock Creek and Great Falls that will provide shelter and white noise. Mid-site, an element named the Confluence will feature a scrim fountain and allude to a canal that once ran through the location. On the southern boundary, near 12th Street South, a rain garden will appear as a wetland meadow.
It may seem a tad precious to compare an urban corporate park to such idyllic enclaves as Rock Creek and Great Falls, but that’s what landscape architects do: They consult the regional topography and character of a place and relate it to their sites. And this is no longer just an aesthetic exercise.
Orff has made a name for herself as a designer by helping to radically rethink how the connection between land and water is handled, to address such contemporary issues as climate change, coastal vulnerability and even societal inequalities. Her New York firm’s projects include natural breakwaters for the southern shore of Staten Island; a 125-mile greenway along metropolitan Atlanta’s Chattahoochee River; and a Mississippi River park in Memphis.
“We are going to have to have a different typology of coastal parks that are designed to flood,” she says. This sensibility may apply more directly to some of her other projects than it does to PenPlace, although storm-water management and a reduced carbon footprint are pressing aspects of any major development these days. (The PenPlace architects are NBBJ.)
The aim has been to project the campus as a community amenity, and the message from local residents, Orff says, is that they want a place where they can connect to nature or, in modern parlance, practice biophilia. This is commonly understood as having lots of native plants that will draw wildlife, including pollinators. One location for this will be the ascending exterior garden on the spirals of the Helix, though the tree species used will be smaller than those shown in earlier renderings, Orff says.
Areas such as the forest grove and the wetland meadow will have intensive layerings of plants, Orff says, designed as more of a natural plant matrix than traditional garden plantings. The trees, shrubs and ground covers will be maintained by a team of horticulturists, as they are at Amazon’s headquarters campus in Seattle. “As any gardener knows,” Orff says, “the true beauty of a landscape comes from its maintenance over time.”
I asked her how public parks, such as the one she’s creating here, have changed from their earlier models (apart from the fact that public entities no longer seem to have the capacity to maintain them).
“In the previous century, we were thinking about parks as respites from the city,” she says. “We see parks now as critical infrastructure, places that clean our air, land and water.”
Orff grew up in Silver Spring and Crofton, Md., in the 1970s and ’80s, and she ponders how our relationship to rivers has changed since then. Waterfronts were industrialized areas abutting fouled rivers. The rivers were cleaned up, the districts revamped for city life. Now, they’re on the front line against global warming. “In my lifetime, there has been a huge change of looking away from rivers to looking toward rivers,” she says.
One is the mighty Mississippi. In addition to designing the Memphis park, she is working with her students at Columbia University to develop greenway concepts at 11 key stretches of the river. “It makes 2½ acres seem very doable,” she says.
