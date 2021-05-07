If you opt for using faux paint, get small cans of paint in the light yellow-brown color that’s most dominant in the wood, plus a darker brown. Luckily, the grain is not complex in the area where the puppy chewed, so it should be relatively easy — though time-consuming — to mimic the pattern. Tidy up the patch first. With a utility knife or chisel, remove the excess filler that appears to be dripping off the bottom of the bullnose edge and bulging out from the cove molding under the tread. Whatever has made the filler turn gray probably isn’t something that makes a good base for paint, so sand that off using a medium-grit sanding sponge. You should also lightly scuff-sand the area just beyond the patch, so new finish will stick there. Wipe off all the dust. Paint on the light-colored paint, and with a small, dry brush, feather the edges, so the paint extends a bit beyond the patch. Let that dry. Then, with a fine-tip artist brush, add the streaks of the darker color. You can also mix the two colors for in-between shades. When the paint dries, apply a clear finish. You might want to recoat the entire tread after first scuff-sanding it.