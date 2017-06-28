

Sometimes an unexpected, eye-catching piece can take a room from ordinary to extraordinary.

Designer Patrick J. Baglino Jr. likes to call these focal items “jewel” or “gem” pieces.

They are “attention-grabbing” interior design elements used “with a specific goal in mind,” says Baglino, who owns Patrick J. Baglino Jr. Interior Design in the District.

That goal can be to spark conversation, make a statement, or just add fun and interest.

Baglino’s room designs, which often incorporate transitional, traditional and contemporary elements, commonly include one or two of these whimsical works.

“They both complement and flow nicely in the design, while having the strength of character to stand solidly on their own,” Baglino says.

Consider going out on a design limb with some of his top picks.



SPLURGE: Rabbit table lamp by Moooi (ylighting.com), left. SAVE: Ceramic nature rabbit table lamp (westelm.com).

SPLURGE: Agate end table (anthropologie.com), left. SAVE: Glass agate accent table (target.com).

SPLURGE: Nelson coconut lounge chair (store.herman miller.com), left. SAVE: Coconut lounge chair (wayfair.com).

SPLURGE: Mongolian lamb bench in white (jonathanadler.com), left. SAVE: Acrylic fur stool (allmodern.com).



SPLURGE: Kelly coffee table in brass with zebra pattern (taylorburkehome.com), left. SAVE: Millie loft bench/coffee table in gold with zebra pattern (walmart.com).