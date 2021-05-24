Start when you sign up. Always assume you won’t renew. Turn off the auto-renewal option when you subscribe and are logged into the system. If not, you are more likely to forget about it until you get a bill, Strahilevitz says. If you opt out of auto-renewal, the company will need to contact you before charging your credit card. This is also the time to read the fine print. What happens after the initial sign-up period? For example, maybe the first six months cost $3 per month, then the rate increases to $30 per month. If so, you may want to make a note to cancel before the increase.