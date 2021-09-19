There are two challenges with crystal vases, Suvanasai said. Like the glass in soda bottles, the glass in your vase consists mostly of white silica sand. But crystal glass has different added ingredients, and it is heated to a much higher temperature. These changes make the glass very hard. Suvanasai said that, to polish out scratches from crystal, he would need to use the same techniques and equipment he would use to polish ruby or sapphire. That’s not a problem when he has easy access to the surface that’s etched, because he can hold those pieces up to his grinding and buffing wheels. But polishing the interior of a vase is difficult because of the tight access. And getting the tools into the sharp angle where the sides of a vase meet the base is virtually impossible. So although he might be able to polish out most of your vase, he would not be able to get rid of any etching near the bottom.