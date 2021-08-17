Elsewhere, we came across a high facade of brick and stone, part of the Refinery Terrace that clearly defined an important space in the hierarchy of the garden. In some areas, trees have pried loose the masonry; in others, massive stone steps have been dislodged by time. Orpello led me to a sunny, open area marked by stone and concrete columns, evoking a Roman atrium, with remnants of elaborate mosaics on the ground. On a stone table supported by carved griffins, fragments of other decorative stonework are placed. He calls this the “Pompeii altar,” which seems to amplify the eeriness of the place. Self-seeded mullein has grown up around a cracked but intact mosaic of Pegasus.