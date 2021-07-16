The first week I was back, I took some time off from work and ran myself ragged: meeting friends, taking hours-long walks, closely observing which businesses had closed or opened and stitching together a timeline of everything that had happened while I was away. Burned out from the pandemic and now the reentry, I wound up feeling sluggish and lonely instead of refreshed.
This rush to dive back into pre-pandemic life isn’t unusual. Vaile Wright, senior director of health-care innovation at the American Psychological Association, characterizes what she’s seeing as people emerge from the past months as an “adjustment process” — an emotional or behavioral reaction to stressful life events. As long as someone isn’t so emotionally distraught they can’t take basic care of themselves, “it’s a normal response to a very abnormal year,” she said. The way to handle this without overwhelming yourself is to take it slow, because both extremes — doing everything or doing nothing — “are likely not to feel that great.”
The past year has brought enormous stress and loss, and people will process and react differently. “Everyone feels to a certain degree unsettled,” said Vivian Pender, president of the American Psychiatric Association. Uncertainty drives anxiety and stress and moving, even to a place that seems familiar, adds to the uncertainty because nothing is static, Pender said. What was once familiar now isn’t, and that’s jarring. Your location changed, and so did you.
But moving back and establishing a new normal doesn’t have to be so rocky. Here are some strategies to ease back into a routine and find your place again:
Leave time for grief
The past year was marked by immense loss — of people, of time and opportunities, of resources, of support and comfort, of experiences — and it’s important to acknowledge it, the experts say. Don’t dismiss feelings of sadness and loss, or judge yourself or others for how long you grieve and what form the grief takes. Time and experiences can’t be made up, but the growth and life that happened during the pandemic counted and mattered, even if it wasn’t what was expected.
“Time was taken from us without our consent . . . all of those plans you had, whether you were going to execute them or not, it was no longer an option,” said Mercedes Samudio, a licensed psychotherapist specializing in parenting and families. “It’s really important to validate that and say that did happen and you’re not crazy.”
Grief is an ongoing process that looks different for each person; talking with friends and family, checking in with yourself, setting healthy goals and boundaries and speaking with a professional can help. Each day might bring a different mix of emotions, which the experts say is normal. “We can be both happy and grieving at the same time,” Wright said.
Acknowledge changes in yourself
We can also have mixed feelings about ourselves. At home, I had unearthed a version of myself I’d slowly buried since my move to Washington, D.C.; another me who was kinder, less cynical and stressed, and who felt like a better daughter, sister and friend. While I was happy to return to my friends and regain my independence in D.C., I didn’t want to lose the person I had become in California.
“There’s always a push and pull in transitions: there’s a push to move forward in our development and a pull back to safety and what we already know,” Suzan Song, director of the Division of Child, Adolescent and Family Psychiatry at George Washington University, said.
In addition, cultural ideas about what it means to be an adult in the United States revolve around independence to a degree that doesn’t exist elsewhere, which can create anxiety and shame around having been at home, she said, though we shouldn’t eschew our emotional anchors just because relying on family doesn’t fit with society’s picture of adulthood.
“Going back home to care of yourself and your family and relationships is a healthy thing to do and it means you’re taking control of your life to get your needs met,” said Song, who hopes young people will resist the pressure to go things alone and continue tightening the bonds they made during their time away.
Make your own schedule and routine
In the same vein, we shouldn’t adhere to others’ timelines or expectations. Echoing Wright, Pender said activities such as going back to the gym, visiting a favorite restaurant or meeting up with friends don’t have to happen all at once. “It’s a good idea to establish contact but it doesn’t have to be frantic,” she said. Some relationships will look different, and some you might decide not to revive at all — both are fine. “You don’t necessarily have to reconstitute your old life,” she said.
Experts say it takes time to rebuild a routine once you are on your own again. “When people are living with their parents or their family there’s a lot being done for them like meals and shopping, and there are the social connections of having the family around,” Pender said.
When the events of the day feel overwhelming, map and follow a basic routine to keep on track. “There’s a little bit of authority when you write things down,” Pender said. Break the day into smaller chunks of time and focus on basics such as cooking and eating healthful meals, drinking water, walking and exercising, and getting restful sleep at a set bedtime. Include some downtime in the schedule and don’t overbook yourself.
Elissa Epel, professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco’s Weill Institute for Neurosciences, advises “planning in pencil,” because plans can be upended and require adjustment later. “Hold things lightly,” she said.
Wright and Samudio suggest assessing how you feel each day, and using that to inform the day’s activities. “If you don’t understand your own limits in your own spaces you’re going to overwhelm yourself,” Samudio said. Some days it will be easier to tackle bigger projects or outings and on others making the bed might be the biggest accomplishment — both are okay.
It also helps to label these emotions, Epel said. Dig deeper than “I feel bad” because it’s too broad. By clarifying your emotions, she said, “you’ll get a more granular understanding of what and why you’re feeling that way, and you can decide what to do about it.”
Build resilience and cut yourself (lots of) slack
Sometimes the loss you feel has more to do with the life you made during the pandemic than your life before it, and acknowledging and allowing the pain to be felt and expressed can make you stronger, Epel said. “The pandemic could be bittersweet because if you liked aspects of the pandemic you created memories you didn’t expect to,” she said. “Labeling what has been gained and lost is important and letting yourself feel sad promotes stress resilience.”
And if you’re missing the rituals and traditions of home, Song said, adapt existing traditions and make new ones. I can’t be with my mom in the kitchen folding dolmas, for example, but we can do it together over FaceTime. And we can still connect on the phone when we walk.
Anchoring yourself, by creating feelings of security and safety, is an important attachment and coping skill that can help with resilience. “When we feel secure and anchored we’re more able to explore and we can say ‘I trust myself to get through hard times’ and accept that having multiple hard times is the nature of living,” she said. To anchor myself, I hung up new pictures in my room and the space felt more like mine.
(For more suggestions, the UCSF School of Medicine has free recorded webinars with tips and exercises for building resilience in the wake of the pandemic and in the face of climate change.)
The experts all said they want people entering into post-pandemic life to cut themselves some slack and be gentle with themselves in the transition. I plan to keep that in mind as I build a life that blends the best of my two homes — the joyful slowness of California and exciting independence of D.C.
