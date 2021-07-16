This rush to dive back into pre-pandemic life isn’t unusual. Vaile Wright, senior director of health-care innovation at the American Psychological Association, characterizes what she’s seeing as people emerge from the past months as an “adjustment process” — an emotional or behavioral reaction to stressful life events. As long as someone isn’t so emotionally distraught they can’t take basic care of themselves, “it’s a normal response to a very abnormal year,” she said. The way to handle this without overwhelming yourself is to take it slow, because both extremes — doing everything or doing nothing — “are likely not to feel that great.”