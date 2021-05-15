There is another category of rust-preventing coatings for steel that might be worth exploring for a project like yours. These are formulated with minute flakes of materials that don’t rust, such as mica or stainless steel. When mixed into coatings, the flakes wind up oriented mostly parallel to the surface. If you were to thinly slice through a paint layer and view it crosswise through a microscope, you would see the flakes stacked as if they were bricks on a wall, Painter said. Burke Industrial Coatings also makes epoxy finishes with stainless steel flakes, also known as “liquid stainless steel.” Just as with bricks on a wall, where the mortar joints never line up vertically from row to row, so moisture can’t cascade down the mortar joints, the stainless steel flakes force anything that seeps though the epoxy to take a circuitous route to the steel underneath. The route can have so many bends that it effectively becomes a dead end, thus preventing the steel from rusting. And unlike depending on zinc to prevent rust, the protection doesn’t wear out unless the paint wears or falls off.