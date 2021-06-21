When living in such a small space, Raver says, you should be prepared to adjust your thinking and how you interact with things. “You have to be very mindful of what you allow to come in, and you have to change your habits, which means all habits, from how you shop at the grocery store to how you respond to your kids when they want something.” She, Bruder and Daugherty all say it’s about constant editing. “You have to think of it as a fluid motion that you can’t stop,” Raver says, “because if you do, you will get stuck and [end up] not being mindful.” She adds: “It becomes really obvious when you pare down to the essentials what works and what doesn’t work, more so than when you have tons of stuff and tons of space.”