Whether it’s a cozy reading nook or a lullaby chair in a nursery, armchairs are an easy way to add style, color and a new silhouette to any space.

They can be a “rich and comfortable touch to a room,” says Kate Arends, the St. Paul, Minn.-based founder of the media company and design studio Wit & Delight.

Her preference is for armchairs in “rich fabrics like velvet and ­

eye-grabbing warm colors like cognac.”

They are also a versatile backdrop for seasonal decorations and can be easily dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. “Add cozy throws and pillows for the colder months, [and] strip them down a bit for the warmer ones,” Arends advises.

Here are some of her favorite armchairs.

SPLURGE: Basket-weave linen Rivona chair in cornflower with Landon wood legs ( anthropologie.com ), left. SAVE: Faith upholstered tufted club chair in gray ( target.com ).



(McGee & Co.; West Elm )

SPLURGE: Natalie chair ( mcgeeandco.com ), left. SAVE: Mid-century show wood chair in chunky basket weave, stone ( westelm.com ).



(ABC Carpet & Home; Article)

SPLURGE: Cobble Hill wingback chair in Vance indigo ( abchome.com ), left. SAVE: Matrix chair in Cascadia Blue and walnut ( article.com ).

SPLURGE:Borough leather chair ( cb2.com ), left. SAVE: Ekero armchair in Kimstad Laglig black ( ikea.com ).

SPLURGE:1920s French camelback leather club chair in chestnut Italian Berkshire leather ( restorationhardware.com ), left. SAVE: Tiller top-grain leather club chair in brown ( houzz.com ).