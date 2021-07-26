Stock up, but don’t stockpile. “If there’s anything the pandemic taught us, it’s that we should always have essentials on hand in case of an emergency, so we don’t have to run to the store,” Cataldo says. “It doesn’t take much to spark a buying panic and clear store shelves.” When you find a good deal on the products you regularly use and would need, such as toilet paper, peanut butter, dried pasta or dish soap, buy about a week’s worth — but don’t become a part of the problem and purchase a year’s worth. Considerate shoppers, even those who find great deals, take only what they need, so others don’t get caught short. For most emergencies, such as hurricanes or winter storms, odds are that you’ll be able to access your usual retailers within a few days.