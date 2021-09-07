An even more rapacious cucurbit is found on the opposite fence. The luffa or loofah plant has large, single flowers, golden yellow and about three inches across. Though the blossom is relatively small, the vine is boundless in hot, humid climates. Mine grew from half a dozen seeds planted along a 15-foot row and now occupies a fence seven feet high and 30 feet across. The fruit, when dried, is used as a back scrubber. It can be eaten when it is small, but I blinked and missed that stage.